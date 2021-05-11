Verona Area High School girls golf coach Hanna Rebholz said her team should have some momentum when the fall season kicks up in just a few months.
After their alternate fall season ended in a Tuesday, May 4, regional meet at The Oaks in Cottage Grove, she applauded her team’s growth.
“It’s been a weird year for everyone with COVID. But I think they were all excited to get back out on the golf course as a team. I think we laid a little foundation this year, and I’m hoping we can build on that in the fall.”
Only three golfers participated in the meet due to AP testing at the high school, so the Wildcats were unable to post a team score.
Junior Zaya Seeley led the team with a 48-over par 119. Teammates Kelsie Erstad (137) and Grace Bauer (159) also competed.
It was a cold, wet day on Tuesday, which made some holes tougher than usual.
“I was really proud of them,” Rebholz said. “The course was very wet. The Oaks is a difficult course to begin with to have that added factor of a pretty wet course.”
Despite not advancing to sectionals, Rebholz said she looks forward to building on this season and continuing to improve as a program.
“This season was just a building season. I think we laid some foundation,” she said, adding that the fall season is going to approach quickly, which could be a nice boost for skill improvement.
“I’m hoping that they take those goals that we have set for each other and work on those throughout the summer.”