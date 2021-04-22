Verona Area High School senior Anna Knueve finished second in a 5,000-meter race in a Janesville Craig quad on Tuesday, April 13, at Optimist Park in Janesville.
Knueve finished the race with a time of 20 minutes, 52 seconds, 1:12 behind Milton’s Mara Talabac.
Milton placed four runners in the top 10 to edge Verona for the title 33-39. Janesville Craig took third (64).
Verona junior Emma Petta took sixth (22:11) and sophomore Sotera Boado finished seventh (22:22). Lexi Remiker took eighth (22:30) and Raelyn Bartels placed 16th (23:53).