It’s unclear how much of a jump the returning runners for the Verona girls cross country team can make in two months since the track and field season ended.
The Wildcats have four runners returning from a team that finished fourth at the WIAA Division 1 Middelton sectional last spring. The top runners back are junior Sotera Boado, who finished 25th at the sectional (21 minutes, 24 seconds) and sophomore Lexi Remiker who took 26th (21:25).
Verona seniors Emma Petta and Payette Neess are back. The other returning runner is junior Hannah Dohnal.
“Our goals are to become the best versions of ourselves and to compete with the likes of Middleton, West, Memorial, and Sun Prairie,” Hansomn said. “If each athlete can come as close as possible to reaching her own potential this season, we feel that we can be a very competitive team.”
Petra took 27th at the sectional last spring and Neess placed 40th.
Nelson said the strength of the etam will be the consistency of its top runners.
“Hopefully when you see one runner, you will see many,” Nelson said. “Last season we had a nice pack behind Anna Knueve, who graduated last year. We hope to continue that grouping this year and maybe add a couple more.”
Nelson said the challenge will be pushing the poach forward in the race.
There will be a learning curve for the Wildcats. Hanson said half of Verona’s runners are either freshmen or new to the team this season.
“We are excited about the potential they have to shake things up and create an energetic and competitive environment,” Nelson said.
In the Big Eight Conference, Middleton, the alternate fall state champions last spring, is the favorite to win the conference title. Middleton returns five of its top six runners from last season, led by senior Lauyren Pansegrau, the alternate fall individual state champion. Middleton junior Zaira Malloy-Salgado took third at state last season.
Madison West behiodb senior Genevieve Nashold, the state runner-up in the alternate fall season last spring, leads the Regents who took third at state last season. The Regents return their top five runners from last spring’s state team.
Nelson said the conference includes some of the best teams in the state.
Knueve, a state qualifier for Verona last season, is now on the cross country and track and field team at Drake.
“Middleton, West, and Memorial all finished ahead of us last spring,” Nelson said. “We hope to push all of our returners farther up into the race and bring along a couple of newcomers as well.”