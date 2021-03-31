Five of the Verona Area High School girls cross country team’s top seven runners missed the season opener against Middleton because they were on vacation for spring break.
That helped the Cardinals post the top 10 finishers and a perfect score of 15 points, rolling to a 15-40 win over the Wildcats on Wednesday, March 24, at Verona Area High School.
Because the Stewart’s Woods course was still too spongy to run on, competitors from Verona and Middleton ran the 5,0000-meter road race on the streets around VAHS.
Middleton junior Lauren Pansegrau was the individual champion, with a time of 17 minutes, 18 seconds, which would have placed her fourth in the boys’ race.
Verona had five runners finish, and only one – sophomore Sotera Boado – previously had run in a varsity meet.
“It was nice to give the girls that were there a chance to run,” Verona girls cross country coach Dave Nelson said. “We looked at it as a time trial to go out and run a 5K.”
Verona freshman Lexi Remiker finished 11th (22:21) to lead the Wildcats, and Boado finished in 22:42. The other three finishers were senior Anna Putney (24:21), sophomore Hannah Donhal (24:45) and junior Sammy Roemer (28:55).