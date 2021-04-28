In a final tuneup before the sectional meet, Verona Area High School senior Anna Knueve finished fourth in the Middleton Invitational on Saturday, April 24, at Glacier Creek Middle School.
Knueve finished the 5,000-meter race with a time of 20 minutes, 30 seconds. Verona took third as a team with 63 points.
Sun Prairie’s Reagan Zimmerman won the race with a time of 19:31. Middleton had six of the top seven runners to capture the team title 23-51 over Sun Prairie.
Verona freshman Lexi Remiker took 12th (21:32) and sophomore Sotera Boado finished 15th (21:53). Junior Emma Petta placed 21st (22:55) and Hannah Dohnal took 27th (23:10).
Verona will compete in the MIddleton sectional on Saturday. The top two teams qualify for state and the top five runners not on those teams also earn state berths.
The 16-team sectional is divided up into two races of eight teams each because of the COVID-19 pandemic. After both races, team and individual results will be tabulated.