The conditions and course may be right for Verona senior Anna Knueve to run a lifetime-best at the WIAA alternate fall state meet on Saturday, May 8, at the Blackhawk Golf Course in Janesville.
Verona girls cross country coach Dave Nelson said it’s really a fast course because the grass is short and even with no hills.
The lifetime-best time for Knueve is 19:45.
“I think Anna will probably finish in the top 20,” Nelson said. “I think she will have the opportunity to run a lifetime best.”
The state meet will feature 76 runners and five teams that competed at state in 2019 and 11 individuals back after top-21 finishes in the same year.
Middleton junior Lauren Pansegrau is back at state after finishing as the Division 1 runner-up in 2019. Another top area runner is Madison West junior Genevieve Nashold who took eighth in Division 1 in 2019.
Middleton finished fourth in Division 1 in 2019, and the Cardinals return to the alternate season state meet with three runners returning from that squad. Madison West is back in the state field after placing ninth in Division 1. The Regents also return a trio of runners from that meet.