Verona senior Anna Knueve returned from a spring break vacation to win the 5,0000-meter race on Wednesday, April 7, in a quad at Optimist Park in Janesville.
In her first race this season, Knueve won the race with a time of 21 minutes, 26 seconds in a quad with Janesville Craig, Sun Prairie and Janesville Parker. Craig won the quad with 33 points to clip the Wildcats (39). Sun Prairie took third and Parker didn’t have enough runners to record a score.
Verona sophomore Sotera Boado finished fifth (22:55) and junior Emma Petta took sixth (23:01).
Verona Sophie Petta placed 10th (23:31) and Hannah Dohnal took 17th (24:26).