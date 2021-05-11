When Verona girls cross country coach Dave Nelson talked to his team about competing at the state championship meet this year, he often compared the race to taking a photograph on different days.
Times would differ, the weather might change, even the way the kids feel or how well they slept the night before might change. Nelson always tells his team to give their best effort because you never know what can happen on any given race day.
He thought senior Anna Knueve did that with a 22nd-place finish in the Saturday, May 8, WIAA alternate fall state cross country meet.
“You might be making a funny face, or you might be dressed up really nicely, or you might be in a swimsuit at the beach. … But if we were to come back here three days from now and run it again. ... it would kind of ebb and flow. There’d be some kids who were really feeling it, and some other kids who weren’t,” he said.
Knueve said her time of 20 minutes and nearly 9 seconds wasn’t what she was aiming for, but her coach thought it was as good as the team could have hoped for.
“She put it out there from start to finish. She was really focused. That was her best effort by far and away today. She couldn’t have done possibly any better for today,” Nelson said.
Knueve said she was proud of her effort.
“I didn’t run the time I wanted to, but this is my first time at the state meet so I’m just happy to be here to be honest with you.”
The senior struggled with a leg injury this season and was limited to just 16 miles of training each week, but the limitation didn’t slow the senior down at all, Nelson said.
“That would be like Aaron Rodgers going to practice once a week and throwing the ball once and then on game day to perform at the level she does is truly a testament to how hard she’s willing to work on those cross train days to make it happen,” Nelson said.
Any limitation wasn’t noticeable on Saturday. Her coach said she navigated the course with purpose, picking the spots to push her pace.
“You can’t race the entire 5K,” he said. “You pace a lot of it, but you pick your spots. And I really saw a deliberate effort to get up that hill, make some moves. She was patient at the start and made some moves in the middle.”
Knueve said she was happy that her team could be there to support her in her final high school race.
“It was the last time I got to run or do it with them, and they’re amazing. So I was just so happy to get to do it with them,” she said. “That made it special.”