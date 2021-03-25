Verona Area High School senior Anna Knueve has unfinished business heading into this cross country season.
Knueve is the veteran of a young Verona girls cross country team. She finished 14th in the WIAA Division 1 Madison West sectional and missed qualifying for state by 6.9 seconds last year. She will be the Wildcats’ top runner this season and is one of four letterwinners returning.
Knueve earned second-team Big Eight All-Conference last year after taking 13th in the conference meet (20 minutes, 17.3 seconds) and is the team captain this year.
Verona coach Dave Nelson said Knueve will have her sights set on qualifying for state.
The other runners back are juniors Emma Petta, Payette Neess and sophomore Sotera Boado.
Nelson said the Wildcats are a young and smaller team because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Wildcats finished sixth in the Big Eight last season. Neess took 34th and Boado placed 47th in the sectional last season. Neess took 21st (20:42.7), and Boado placed 35th (21:35.5) at conference last year. Petta will be looking to improve on a 40th-place conference finish (21:51) in 2019.
Middleton junior Lauren Pansegrau ran away with the individual conference and sectional titles last year. She finished the sectional race with a time of 17:54.7. The Cardinals had four runners finish in the top 10 to capture the sectional title, with Madison West taking second.
Madison West junior Genevieve Nashold was the conference runner-up last season.
“This will give some of our younger runners a chance to step up and assume some of the varsity top seven positions,” he said.
One newcomer expected to contribute right away is freshman Lexi Remiker.
Verona was scheduled to host Middleton in the season opener on Wednesday, March 24, at Steward’s Woods.
“Our focus in this abbreviated season is to increase our fitness and learn how to compete,” Nelson said.
The track and field season will follow the cross country season. Nelson expects the extra time to coach runners to make a difference in helping them improve and drop time.
“We will be able to work with the girls from now until at least mid-June,” he said. “We have so many young runners I’m hoping to see some rise to the top and assert themselves in our top seven.”