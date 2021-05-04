For many elite athletes there are only several chances where they run at their peak performance.
Verona Area High School senior Anna Knueve picked the right time to have a sensational performance, finishing ninth in the WIAA Middleton sectional with a time of 20 minutes, 3 seconds on Saturday, at Glacier Creek Middle School in Cross Plains.
“I have never seen someone in my coaching career as limited as she is have the performances she does,” Verona girls cross country coach Dave Nelson said.
Knueve has been bothered by stress fractures during her prep career. SHe runs three or four times a week and cross-trains the other days.
“She did everything she could to make it happen,” Nelson said. “We talked about Saturday being her really big day. We wanted to make sure we were doing everything we could to support her.”
Verona finished fourth in the 11-team sectional with 127 points. Middleton junior Lauren Pansegrau won the 5,000-meter race with a time of 16:57.9. The Cardinals had four runners place in the top 15 to capture the sectional team title with 42 points. Madison West (56) finished second to also earn a team trip to state. Each of the Wildcats’ seven runners ran persona;l-record times.
“It’s probably about as well as we could have done,” Nelson said. “It’s not often all of your runners run a season-best time.”
Verona sophomore Sotera Boado took 25th (21:24.2) followed by freshman Lexi Remiker who placed 26th (21:25.1) and junior Emma Petta finished 27th (21:25.6).
“A lot of runners are still on the improvement upswing,” he said. “We knew it was the culminating meet of the year and they brought everything they had with their fitness and confidence.”
Junior Payton Neess finished 40th (22:16.7). Six of the top seven runners for the Wildcats will be back next season. Many of the distance runners are making the switch to track and field this spring.
Nelson said that having six runners returning next fall is the foundation for the future.
“They just need to push each other in training and in the track season,” he said. Hopefully, they will take the time necessary when the summer comes to stay at that high level.”