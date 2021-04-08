Coming off spring break, many runners for the Verona Area High School girls cross country team are still trying to find consistency.
That continued, as New Glarus/Monticello had the top four finishers and ran to a 17-38 win over Verona on Thursday, April 1, at Stewart’s Woods.
For the second straight week, sophomore Sotera Boado led the Wildcats, finishing fifth with a time of 23 minutes, 28 seconds. Junior Emma Petta took eighth (23:22) and junior Payette Nees finished ninth (24:33).
“We struggled a little bit,” Verona girls cross country coach Dave Nelson said. “I think the biggest thing is we lacked the intensity. I think a lot of the girls when they finished the race reported that they still had a lot left in the tank. We are still getting adjusted to the fall season in the spring.”
Verona’s Sophie Petta placed ninth (24:52) and Raelyn Bartels took 10th (25:14).
For the second straight week, senior Anna Knueve missed the race because she was on a spring break vacation.
Group training for cross country was difficult in the summer and fall for cross country because of COVID-19 orders from Public Health Madison and Dane County.
Nelson said a lot of the Wildcat runners train together in the offseason.
“That was not really available,” he said. “The pandemic had some say in that.”