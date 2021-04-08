Emma Petta

Verona junior Emma Petta finished eighth in a dual meet against New Glarus/Monticello on Thursday, April 1, at Stewart’s Woods with a time of 23 minutes, 22 seconds.

 Photo by Mark Nesbitt

Coming off spring break, many runners for the Verona Area High School girls cross country team are still trying to find consistency.

That continued, as New Glarus/Monticello had the top four finishers and ran to a 17-38 win over Verona on Thursday, April 1, at Stewart’s Woods.

For the second straight week, sophomore Sotera Boado led the Wildcats, finishing fifth with a time of 23 minutes, 28 seconds. Junior Emma Petta took eighth (23:22) and junior Payette Nees finished ninth (24:33).

“We struggled a little bit,” Verona girls cross country coach Dave Nelson said. “I think the biggest thing is we lacked the intensity. I think a lot of the girls when they finished the race reported that they still had a lot left in the tank. We are still getting adjusted to the fall season in the spring.”

Verona’s Sophie Petta placed ninth (24:52) and Raelyn Bartels took 10th (25:14).

For the second straight week, senior Anna Knueve missed the race because she was on a spring break vacation.

Group training for cross country was difficult in the summer and fall for cross country because of COVID-19 orders from Public Health Madison and Dane County.

Nelson said a lot of the Wildcat runners train together in the offseason.

“That was not really available,” he said. “The pandemic had some say in that.”