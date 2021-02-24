Many of the players on the Verona Area High School girls basketball team recall the last time the Wildcats made a trip to state.
They were fans in the stands, cheering on Verona to a WIAA DIvision 1 state championship in 2016.
“We have been watching the girls from 2016 and our dream was to be just like them,” Verona sophomore forward Paige Lambe said. “Now, little girls get to watch us go to state.”
Fourth-seeded Verona (8-4) will play top-seeded Germantown (27-1) in a WIAA Division 1 state semifinal at 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 27 at the Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh. The other semifinal pits second-seeded Hudson (22-0) against third-seeded Franklin (15-5).
Germantown may be the hottest team entering the state tournament after knocking off top-ranked Kimberly 84-72 and No. 2-ranked Beaver Dam, snapping the Golden Beavers’ streak of four straight state appearances.
Verona features four freshmen and three sophomores. Despite having a young team, Verona coach Angie Murphy sees that as a positive.
“These kids are too young to understand pressure,” Murphy said. “They have ice in their veins. They don’t care who scores. They have zero egos. This is the most competitive group of kids I’ve had since we won it in 2016.”
Verona had three days of practice starting Jan. 4 before having to quarantine for 10 days because a player tested positive for COVID-19.
“It’s been a special crazy season for sure,” Murphy said. “We haven’t even had normal school yet. For mental health, this has been the best thing ever. These kids are smiling now with some normalcy.”
Verona freshman Reagan Briggs averages 13.4 points per game and fellow freshman point guard Taylor Stremlow (11 ppg) is adept at driving to the basket and finding the gaps in the defense. Sophomores Megan Murphy and Lambe average 10 points per game.
Germantown is led by sophomore guard Kamorea Arnold, who already has Division I offers from Ohio State, Florida, South Carolina, Michigan State, Kansas State and Utah, among others. She averages 22.7 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5 assists per game.
“She’s a special talent,” Murphy said. “You have to try to contain her and hope the other kids don’t go off on you.”
The trio of other playmakers for the Warhawks are Jaelyn Acker (12.9 ppg), Natalie Palzkill (10.9 ppg and 8 rpg) and Emilie Wizner (9.2 ppg).
The Wildcats will have a big size advantage on the Warhawks. The tallest player for Germantwon is the 5-9 Arnold at point guard. The Warhawks rely on quickness and outside shooting, and have forced an average of 15 turnovers per game.
That could work in the favor of 6-2 Lambe, 5-11 junior Lexi Stremlow, 5-10 freshman Lyric Burns and 5-10 freshman Maia Ellis.
To accelerate the development of the team, Murphy scheduled as many ranked teams as possible in a shortened season. Verona is 2-3 against teams ranked in the top 10 in the state this season.
Murphy said Verona played a tough schedule on purpose.
“When you play good teams, they expose your weaknesses,” Murphy said. “We didn’t have time to see our weaknesses. By playing good competition, we were able to see where our weaknesses are at to improve.”