Seven underclassmen carried the Verona Area High School girls basketball team to 45-37 win over La Crosse Central on Monday, Feb. 1.
It marks the third straight win for Verona (3-2). Two days earlier, the Wildcats throttled Janesville Parker 84-21.
Verona picked up its first victory of the season – a 69-60 road win over La Crosse Logan on Tuesday, Jan. 28.
Verona’s nonconference road game at Prairie du Chien on Tuesday, Jan. 26, was postponed due to inclement weather.
Verona 45, La Crosse Central 37
Freshmen guards Taylor Stremlow and Reagan Briggs combined to score 30 points to lift the WIldcats over La Crosse Central on Feb. 1.
Stremlow scored a game-high 16 points and Briggs added 14 points. The game was tied at the half, butthe Wildcats outscored Central 23-15 in the second half.
Verona sophomore forward Paige Lambe chipped in seven points.
Verona 84, Janesville Parker 21
The Wildcats led 38-10 at halftime and rolled to a rout in Rock County over their Big Eight Conference foe.
Briggs poured in a game-high 22 points for the Wildcats. Lambe chipped in 15 points and freshman Lyric Burns added 12 points.
Sophomores Megan Murphy and Abbi Rupnow each scored 10 points, junior Lexi Stremlow pitched in eight points and freshman Taylor Stremlow had seven points.
Verona 69, La Crosse Logan 60
Burns and Murphy scored 14 points apiece in the Wildcats’ non conference win over the Rangers.
Lambe and Lexi Stremlow each added 10 points for Verona, which led 37-29 at halftime.
Freshman Aaliyah Hamilton netted a game-high 24 points for Logan, while sophomore teammate Jazzy Davis added 17 points.