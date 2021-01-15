When a basketball program goes through a youth movement, there is a usual learning curve. For the Verona girls basketball team, they are relying on quickness, talent and instincts to take them to another level.
The Wildcats are coming off a season where they went 11-12 and finished fifth in the Big Eight Conference. Verona gave Middleton, ranked third in the Division 1 WisSports.net Coaches state poll, its closest game of the tournament, a 68-65 regional final loss last season.
After a player tested positive for COVID-19, the WIldcats’ season opener will now be Jan. 21 at Brookfield Central.
This year’s Verona team has six freshmen and sophomores on the roster. The three returning starters are senior Katie Pedersen, sophomore guard Megan Murphy and sophomore forward Paige Lambe, who has drawn some Division I recruiting interest.
“Having three starters back, and we are excited about our incoming freshmen class (which) opens things up for Megan more,” Verona assistant coach Lexy Richardson said.
Verona head basketball coach Angie Murphy’s mother is battling cancer and Richardson is in her first year as an assistant coach and gave an update on the team before the season opener.
“As a coach you always want to be able to expect the best out of everyone,” Richardson said. “I think our main goal is just having the girls being able to play with their friends and teammates and we will see where we can go.”
Megan Murphy, who was selected second-team Big Eight All-Conference last year, averaged 11.5 points per game last season and led the conference in 3-pointers. Lambe (7.8 ppg) was selected honorable mention all-conference. At 5 foot, 8 inches, Pedersen (6.0 ppg) isn’t a prototypical post player, but she’s a versatile multi-sport athlete who battles for rebounds and loose balls. Pedersen signed a National Letter of Intent to play softball at Division I Bradley University in Peoria next year.
“She’s hungry when she goes on the court and she brings that energy,” Richardson said. “She will dive on the floor for any loose ball and come up with 50-50 balls.”
The other returning letterwinners are junior Lexi Stremlow (3.3 ppg), junior Anna Nielsen and sophomore guard Abbi Rupnow (5.6 ppg). Nielsen suffered a broken bone in her right foot and will miss the season.
The freshmen quartet the Wildcats are leaning on for minutes this season features Taylor Stremlow, Reagan Briggs, Maia Ellis and Lyric Burns. Both Taylor Stremlow and Briggs have already received college basketball interest.
“They are super hard working and have been playing together for a long time,” Richardson said. “They already have that connection on the court you love to see.”
Taylor Stremlow is a point guard who Richardson said sees the floor really well.
Her ball handling is top-notch,” she said. “She’s confident and a great scorer on her own. It will allow us to open the floor a little bit more.”
Richardson described Briggs as an attacker and scorer.
“She has that outside ability,” she said of her shooting. “Her defense has been great, being able to pressure the ball.”