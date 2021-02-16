With a young and talented team, the future is now for the Verona Area High School girls basketball team.
With a squad featuring four freshmen and three sophomores, Verona surged to a 67-55 win over Waunakee to win the WIAA Division 1 Baraboo regional championship on Saturday, Feb. 13, at Baraboo High School. That came on the heels of a 65-45 win over DeForest in a regional semifinal on Friday, Feb. 12.
With the wins, Verona (6-4) received a third seed and advanced to play second-seeded Kettle Moraine (17-6) in a sectional semifinal at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 18.
“Being young kind of gives them less to fear,” said Verona assistant coach Randy Blaisdell, who spoke for head coach Angie Murphy, whose mother is battling cancer. “They are fearless. (Playing) so many highly ranked teams were really building blocks for us. To have them grow their confidence and bring it into the sectional is so exciting.”
It’s the first time the Wildcats have made a sectional run since Verona captured a Division 1 state championship in 2016.
In the other sectional, fourth-seeded Sun Prairie will play at top-seeded Arrowhead.
Verona 67, Waunakee 55
After trailing by eight points at the half, the Wildcats made a concentrated effort to attack the basket off the drive and a big second-half surge helped them top Waunakee on Feb. 13 in a regional final. Verona outscored Waunakee 49-29 in the second half.
“They were just playing tentative in the first half,” Blaisdell said. “We told them there are no expectations on you. Everyone went to the hoop in the second half and played at a different level. They laid it on the line and played faster.”
Verona sophomore Megan Murphy scored a game-high 19 points and hit three 3-pointers. Freshman Reagan Briggs added 17 points and drilled two 3-pointers, and fellow freshman Taylor Stremlow scored 14 points and dished out 11 assists.
Blaisdell said Stremlow got into the lane and made plays by scoring and passing the ball to open teammates.
Verona 65, DeForest 45
Verona had four players reach double figures and rolled past DeForest in a Division 1 regional semifinal on Feb. 12.
Sophomore forward Paige Lambe scored a team-high 16 points. Stremlow and Briggs each added 14 points, and Murphy chipped in 11.
The Wildcats led the Norskies by three points at the half, then outscored DeForest 36-19 in the second half to put the game away.
“It all hangs on defense for us,” Blaisdell said. “Our defense leads to good offense on the other end.”