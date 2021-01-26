The Verona girls basketball team opened its shortened season with two losses to teams ranked in the top 10 in the state.
Verona (0-2) rallied from a nine-point deficit, but its upset bid of host Brookfield Central (16-2), ranked third in Division 1, came up short in a 65-61 loss in the season opener on Thursday, Jan. 21. The Wildcats then lost at Franklin 59-45 on Saturday, Jan. 23. Two days later, Verona’s game at Prairie du Chien was postponed to Tuesday, Jan. 25, because of a forecasted snowstorm.
“I scheduled as many very good teams as I could this season because the future is bright,” Verona coach Angie Murphy said. “I could have scheduled teams we could beat even without practice. You only get better playing great competition. This team has tremendous upside and is only going to get better.”
The Wildcats’ roster of 10 players is down to eight, including four freshmen and three sophomores and one junior. Lone senior Katie Pederson suffered a knee injury and Murphy said she is out indefinitely. Junior Anna Nielsen is out for the season with a broken foot.
“It’s one of those years where we are using the games like practice or scrimmage because we can touch each other,” Murphy said. “Normally, we make our mistakes in practice. This year, we have to learn as we make mistakes in the games. Our goal is to get better each game.”
Verona had four practices before the team went on quarantine for 10 days because of COVID-19 protocols. The Wildcats then had three practices before their season opener and are incorporating a quartet of freshmen into the rotation.
“We have a young talented team,” Murphy said. “I call them my babies because they are freshmen. “We are learning you can’t get away with what you did in middle school. Half of my team just played their second game, and the physicality is something they are learning to deal with.”
The game against Prairie du Chien starts a stretch of seven games in 15 days.
“In a normal year, I wouldn’t do that,” Murphy said. “We are doing that because our games are like our practices.”
Brookfield Central 65, Verona 61
Verona sophomore guard Megan Murphy knocked down six 3-pointers and scored a team-high 24 points to lead the charge for the Wildcats in the season-opening comeback that fell short on the road at Brookfield Central on Jan. 21.
Brookfield Central’s C.J. Romero scored a game-high 25 points. Murphy scored 18 points in the second half to keep the Wildcats within striking distance.
Verona freshman guard Taylor Stremlow and sophomore forward Paige Lambe added 10 points. Both freshman guard Regan Briggs and junior forward Lexi Stremlow chipped in six points.
Since Brookfield Central’s game against Verona was its 18th this season, Murphy said one of the main differences was the Wildcats were still getting into game shape.
“There were some nerves before the game,” Murphy said of the Wildcats’ quartet of freshmen. ‘What I really liked about them is they are not scared. They compete and are coachable.”
Franklin 59, Verona 45
The Wildcats faced a trapping defense and lost to Franklin on Jan. 23.
Briggs and Lambe each scored a team-high 12 points. Megan Murphy hit three 3-pointers and added 11 points.
Verona had not had the opportunity in practice to prepare to face a trapping defense this season because there is no contact allowed in practices in Dane County.
“We are obviously at a competitive disadvantage because we have to be 6 feet apart and socially distanced in practice,” Murphy said.
The Wildcats were 8 of 15 from the free throw line. Taylor Stremlow chipped in five points.