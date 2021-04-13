Senior Jackson Acker scored three touchdowns to power Verona to a 43-6 win over Beloit Memorial on Friday, April 9, in Verona.
Acker, a University of Wisconsin-Madison commit, rushed for 69 yards on six carries and scored two touchdowns. He also returned a kickoff 72 yards for a touchdown in the Wildcats’ first win of the season.
Verona (1-2) will host Sun Prairie in a rematch from the season opener this Friday.
Verona junior quarterback Mason Fink completed 6 of 10 passes for 54 yards and two touchdowns. Fink connected with junior running back Kyle Krantz on a 10-yard TD pass in the first quarter. He then hooked up with Krantz on a 15-yard TD pass in a 28-point first quarter explosion.
Acker had 23 and 11-yard TD runs in the first quarter as the Wildcats rolled to a 28-0 lead. The Verona defense also turned in a stellar performance, forcing two turnovers, limiting the Purple Knights to 235 total yards. Verona junior defensive back Keon Johnson had a team-high 10 tackles and senior linebacker Reggie Sowell had two sacks.
Junior defensive back Collin Stubitsch and sophomore defensive back Evan Grimme each had an interception.
Verona junior Garrett Jones kicked 23 and 43-yard field goals in the second quarter to give the Wildcats a 36-0 lead at the half.
Krantz had three receptions for 33 yards and two touchdowns. The Wildcats rushed for 201 yards. Verona senior Isaiah Marsh ran for 66 yards on six carries.