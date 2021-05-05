Verona Area High School junior quarterback Mason Fink tossed three touchdowns to lead Verona to a 42-20 Big Eight Conference win over Beloit Memorial on Friday, April 30, in Beloit.
Fink completed 6 of 12 passes for 104 yards. He tossed a 1-yard touchdown pass to senior Graham Stier and a 12-yard TD pass to Chris Gonzalez in the first quarter to give Verona a 14-0 lead.
In the second quarter, Fink connected with senior running back Jackson Acker on a 57-yard TD pass to extend the Wildcats’ lead to 21-0. Beloit Memorial quarterback Jacob Raisbeck threw two touchdowns in the second quarter to cut Verona’s lead to 21-14 at the half.
Verona (3-03) racked up 295 rushing yards. Acker rushed for 110 yards on nine carries and one touchdown. Stier added 75 rushing yards on 12 carries and one touchdown. The Wildcats scored 21 points in the third quarter to put the game away.
Stier scored on a 1-yard run and Verona’s Isaiah Marsh had a 2-yard TD run to give Verona a 35-14 lead. Acker broke loose for a 51-yard TD run to extend the lead to 28 points.
Verona senior Cole Zoromski had two receptions for 119 yards.