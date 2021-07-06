The four-day Wildcat Youth Football Camp will run from July 19-22 at the new turf Verona Football Stadium.
The youth football camp is open to students entering third through eighth grade and is designed to teach the skills necessary for flag and tackle football. The camp will run each day from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
The camp for third and fourth-graders will focus on running, pursuit, ball skills and game play. The camp for fifth and sixth-graders will put fundamental skills into use using team, individual and situational practices. Strategies and game play will be emphasized.
Seventh and eighth-graders will develop skills using a typical high school practice routine. Participants will compete in individual, small group and team and special team segments that will culminate with game and tournament play.
The camp is being coached by Verona football coach Dave Richradson, Verona assistant coach Andrew Riley and the VAHS football staff, as well as current and past VAHS players.
Registration is $80. The cost includes a T-shirt or equipment bag. Registration can be completed online at www.verona.k12.wi.us/camp_registrations.