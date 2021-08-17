The Verona Area High School football team will kick off the season on the road at Kenosha Tremper on Friday, Aug. 20.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Ameche Field in Kenosha. The WIldcats are coming off a scrimmage on Friday, Aug. 13, where they shut out Waunakee, and the defense shined with a goal-line stand against a Warrior offense that features three Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-State players from last spring.
This is the first of two nonconference games for Verona to start the season. The Wildcats play at Oshkosh West on Friday, Aug. 27, and then host Madison Memorial in their first home game on Friday, Sept. 3.
A football preview for the Wisconsin Media Group will be published on Thursday, Aug. 26. Check out the preview in next week’s edition.