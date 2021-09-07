Trailing by three points with no timeouts with only 30 seconds to go, Verona coach Dave Richardson didn’t hesitate putting his faith in the offensive line.
Richardson didn’t consider a potential game-tying field goal. Instead a handoff to senior running back Kyle Krantz was stuffed for a 3-yard loss by Madison Memorial senior defensive tackle Chris Guevara and that dashed the Wildcats’ hopes of a comeback in a 12-9 loss to the Spartans on Friday, Sept. 3, at Verona Area High School.
“There was a little bit of a controversy between the sidelines and the backs to run the play from our coaches or our quarterback Mason Fink,” Krantz said. “They just made a great play on that.”
It marks the second time in three years that Verona’s game against Memorial has come down to the goal line in the final seconds. Two years ago, the Spartans scored on a 3-yard touchdown as time expired en route to winning a Big Eight Conference championship on their way to a state semifinal run.
Verona (2-1, 0-1 Big Eight) couldn’t overcome three interceptions thrown by senior quarterback Mason Fink or seven penalties.
“I was hoping we would do what they did to us,” Richardson said.
Krantz rushed for 108 yards on 13 carries and bolted for a 77-yard TD run with 3 minutes, 7 seconds left to cut the Spartans’ lead 12-9. However, Krantz did most of his damage in the second half. He was limited to six rushing yards in the first half on four carries.
“All night the defense put us in good situations, but in the first half we were just awful offensively,” Richardson said. “I run the offense so it’s on me. Playing as poorly as we did on offense we still had a chance to win the game and that says a lot for the defense.”
Verona’s Karson Mitchell had a 37-yard punt return to set up the WIldcats’ final drive at Memorial’s 43-yard line with 2:08 left. Fink connected with Cole Jannusch on a 24-yard pass to set up the dramatic finish at the goal line.
Richardson said on the fourth-and-goal play from the 1-yard line, he didn’t think the offense was panicking too much in a rush to get the play off.
“They shot a gap and we didn’t down block properly and beat us to the punch on that one,” he said.
The Spartans scored six points off three interceptions. Fink completed 6 of 16 passes for 70 yards. Mitchell had three receptions for 17 yards and Jannusch had two catches for 40 yards.
“I don’t know if we weren’t ready for their speed,” Richardson said. “They didn’t do anything we didn’t expect. We just got caught off-guard in the first half for whatever reason and played better in the second half.”
The first drive for the Wildcats short-circuited by three illegal procedure penalties.
The Wildcats took advantage of a bouncing snap and Memorial’s Armando Lopez-Darden punted the ball out of the end zone for a safety to give Verona a 2-0 lead with 4:37 left in the first quarter.
The Spartans cashed in on an eight-play, 56-yard drive, when Tyler Piotrowski bowled in for a 5-yard TD run with 9:55 left in the second quarter. Verona senior Joe Remiker blocked the extra point to keep the deficit at 6-2.
Memorial senior Anthony Ward II had two interceptions. The second pick by Ward set up the Spartans at Verona’s 30-yard line. Three plays later, Piotrowski’s 2-yard TD plunge with 7.6 seconds before the half gave Memorial a 12-2 lead.
“They stacked the box with eight people so we knew it would be a tough battle,” Krantz said. “We knew they had a bunch of two-way players and we had to come out hot in the second half to wear them out quick.”
Memorial senior running back Antonio Thomas rushed for 102 yards on 23 carries.
Richardson said the Wildcats need all three phases - defense, offense and the kicking game clicking.
“If one is sputtering against a good team you are going to struggle,” he said. “We have had two straight weeks where we haven’t moved the football well in the first half and that is bothersome to me.”
Verona senior linebacker Vince Langlois had a team-high 13 tackles and two tackles for loss. The WIldcats’ defense racked up five sacks and two turnovers. Junior linebacker Mason Armstrong and Matt Cramer each had nine tackles and one sack. Junior defensive lineman Drake Badger had two sacks and senior teammate N.J. Elias had an interception. The Wildcats didn’t turn either of Memorial’s turnovers into points.
“From what I saw, Drake Badger and Tyson Tran were in the backfield a lot,” Richardson said. “Mason Armstrong and Vince (Langlois) made a lot of great plays.”
Verona will play Madison West at 7 p.m. Friday at Mansfield Stadium.
“We have to stay confident in ourselves, come out hot and not let ourselves down at the start,” Krantz said.