After Verona Area High School junior running back Kyle Krantz bolted for a 47-yard touchdown run in a showdown against Sun Prairie, there wasn’t any hesitation from coach Dave Richardson about going for a two-point conversion.
Verona junior quarterback Mason Fink’s fade pass in the corner of the end zone fell incomplete. After the Wildcats’ defense held the Cardinals’ high-powered offense, Verona had one final shot in the final 2 minutes, 24 seconds. On the second play of a potential go-ahead drive, the Wildcats fumbled, Sun Prairie recovered and No. 3-ranked Cardinals survived the Wildcats’ comeback effort 21-19 on Friday, April 16, in Verona.
“That Beloit game reminded me what I’m capable of and all I had to do is carry it over to this game,” said Acker, a University of Wisconsin-Madison commit, who rushed for 102 yards on 22 carries and scored a touchdown. “Personally, I don’t think this is anything to be sad about. We did better than everyone thought we would do. That drive was unfortunate.”
Verona (1-3) stormed back from a 21-point deficit and shut out the Cardinals in the second half.
“We just held our heads high,” Krantz said. “We knew it was possible. We just had to give it our all. We gave it one hell of a run.”
Early on, it appeared like the Cardinals would run away with the win. Sun Prairie senior Brady Stevens scored on a 1-yard run and sophomore quarterback Jerry Kaminski tossed a 4-yard TD pass to Peyton Jenkins. Later in the second quarter, Kaminski scored on a 9-yard run to give the Cardinals a 21-0 lead.
Verona junior E.J. Elias intercepted a pass and returned it 65 yards for a touchdown with 3:22 left in the second quarter to cut the Cardinals’ lead to 21-7 at the half.
Verona coach Dave Richardson said his halftime message to the team was believe in yourself and something good will happen.
“In the first half, we lost to the game and not to the opponent,” Richardson said. “It was penalties and getting behind the chains and not getting any momentum going. That is all created by your team and not the opponent.”
On the first drive of the third quarter, the Wildcats had a 10-play, 56-yard drive. Facing fourth-and-4-yards to go from the Cardinals’ 24-yard line, Krantz was stuffed after a 2-yard run that resulted in a turnover on downs.
On Verona’s second drive of the third quarter, the Wildcats faced a fourth-and-4-yards from their own 34-yard line. It appeared like the Wildcats would get a big break on a roughing the punt penalty by the Cardinals. However, offsetting penalties led to a second punt and the Wildcats capitalized on their second big break. Sun Prairie fumbled the ensuing punt and Verona recovered at the Cardinals’ 4-yard line. Two plays later, Acker dove in for a 4-yard TD run.
Verona missed the extra point and trailed Sun Prairie 21-13 with 1:45 left in the third quarter.
“It’s something we knew we could do the whole time,” Acker said. “It’s just us executing.”
In the first game against Sun Prairie, Acker said the team was hurt by penalties and getting into second and third-and long situations. The Wildcats used more misdirection running plays, including counters and reverses.
“We don’t want to use that as a main course of offense, because it’s high risk,” Richardson said of the counter and reverses. “We just felt against these guys you can’t just go straight ahead.”
Fink completed 5 of 12 passes for 18 yards. Richardson planned to use Fink on more rollout passes and runs, he said.
“We just couldn’t get around their two edge players,” Richardson said. “They are just too good.”
The Wildcats rushed for 180 total yards.
“I think the big difference between this week and the first week was Jackson was able to get downhill without someone on his back in the backfield,” Richardson said. “Our offensive line did a much better job of double teaming and moving people out. Jackson was able to get a head of steam going and he’s a pretty good running back when he can get a head of steam going.”
Krantz rushed for 78 yards on five carries and one touchdown. He also had three receptions for 15 yards.
“He’s a weapon and I’m glad I have him for another year,” Richardson said of Krantz.
Krantz switched to a wingback this season.
“I’m still learning,” he said. “Hopefully, next year it will all come together,” he said.
Verona will play at Middleton on Friday, 23.
“We will definitely come to practice with a chip on our shoulder coming into Middleton,” Krantz said.