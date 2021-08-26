This will be a historic season in the Big Eight Conference since it marks Sun Prairie’s final year in the league.
When the new Sun Prairie West High School opens up next year, both Sun Prairie East and Sun Prairie West will play in the Badger Large Conference for football.
Verona coach Dave Richardson said Sun Prairie is the favorite to win the Big Eight Conference and they will want to make their stamp the last year in the league.
Other top contenders expected to be in the hunt for the conference title are Middleton, Verona and Madison Memorial, he said.
The Madison Metropolitan School District prohibited its schools from playing football last spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic. That means Madison Memorial, Madison West, Madison La Follette and Madison East haven’t played a regular season football game in about two years.
Some Madison public school players competed on a club team last spring. Yet, it’s tough to project how their football programs have progressed after a long layoff.
“That’s a long time not to play football,” Richardson said.
Richardson (196-107) is in his 29th year coaching Verona and is closing in on 200 career wins.
Here is a preview of the Big Eight Conference.
Beloit Memorial
Last spring record: 0-6
2019 record: 1-8
2019 Conference finish: Tied for last
It’s been more than two decades since Beloit Memorial had a winning season. The Purple Knights are 15-154 the past 19 years and are coming off an 0-6 season in the alternate fall season last spring. Beloit Memorial has had seven seasons in the past two decades where they finished 0-9.
Madison East
Last spring record: NA
2019 record: 3-6
2019 Conference finish: Seventh
It’s been six years since Madison East has reached the playoffs and the Purgolders are hoping to achieve that goal again.
The top returning athletes for the Purgolders are senior free safety Austin Welsch, senior linebacker Angel Tejada and senior left tackle Tim Nichols.
La Follette
Last spring record: NA
2019 record: 6-4
2019 Conference finish: Tied for fourth
La Follette will turn to dual threat Kamarion James Ragland to take over at quarterback of the Lancers’ shotgun offense. The Lancers will have plenty of weapons at wide receiver and running back.
Fans can expect the Lancers to be aggressive attacking through the air. In 2019, La Follette averaged 20 pass attempts per game and 178.8 passing yards per game. Former quarterback Ben Probst tossed 23 TDs in 2019.
The top wide receivers for the Lancers are K’Shawn Gibbs, Kalaan Lee and Devontae Smith.
Madison Memorial
Last spring record: NA
2019 record: 9-0
2019 Conference finish: First
Four leaders back for the Spartans are Cole Hendrickson, Tyler Piotrowski, Jairus Patterson and Chris Guevarra. Hendrickson was named second-team all-conference at defensive end two years ago.
Memorial coach Mike Harris guided the Spartans to a conference championship and a state semifinal run in 2019.
Madison West
Last spring record: NA
2019 record: 4-6
2019 Conference finish: Sixth
The Regents will kick off the season with a new coach. Art Bonomie begins his first season as Madison West’s coach after replacing Brad Murphy.
Senior offensive lineman Michael Horvath was named second-team all-conference in 2019. Key playmakers for the Regents are expected to be linebacker Jaitaun Warfield, senior receiver Marcus Gordon, senior quarterback/free safety Danny Karofsky and senior tackle Brandon Jones.
Middleton
Last spring record: 3-3
2019 record: 7-2
2019 Conference finish: Tied for second
Middleton has 35 letterwinners back from a team that went 3-3 last spring. The Cardinals will also have an influx of players emerging from a junior varsity team that went unbeaten last spring.
Middleton returns seven players on offense and six on defense. The Cardinals have four starters back on the offensive line, led by Jack Alexander, and Elijah Gray is back as the workhorse running back.
Gray rushed for 468 yards and scored four touchdowns during the spring season, and he was rated as the No. 9 senior running back in the state this season by WisSports.net.
Receiver/cornerback Cole Toennies and fullback/linebacker Tanner Ballweg will also be key contributors.
Quarterback. T.J. Bauer is recovering from an injury and it’s unknown when he will return to the field.
Sun Prairie
Last spring record: 6-0
2019 record: 6-3
2019 Conference finish: Tied for fourth
The Cardinals will be led by senior Isaac Hamm, named first-team all-state as a defensive lineman by the Wisconsin Football Coaches and Associated Press, and senior tight end/defensive end Addison Ostrenga. The 6-6 250-pound Hamm has Division I football offers from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Ohio State, Notre Dame and Penn State. Ostrenga, an honorable mention all-state selection last spring, has committed to play football at Iowa.
Sun Prairie senior Evan Malcore is a senior offensive tackle who has committed to Northern Illinois. Sun Prairie will feature junior Jayallen Dayne as a hammer at running back, the son of former Badger and New York Giants Ron Dayne. Jayallen Dayne is listed at 6 foot, 260 pounds.
Verona
Last spring record: 3-3
2019 record: 7-2
2019 Conference finish: Tied for second
The Wildcats bring back nine starters on offense and four on defense, led by senior quarterback Mason Fink, senior running back Kyle Krantz and wide receivers Cole Jannusch, Karson Mitchell and Cole Zoromski. Jannusch is a University of Minnesota-Duluth recruit. Krantz was a second-team all-conference punter in 2019.
Verona returns three of its offensive linemen that will pave the way in a multi-dimensional Wing-T offense.
Verona brings back two top playmakers at inside linebacker — senior Vince Langlois and junior Mason Armstrong. Senior NJ Elias is expected to be a ball-hawking defensive back. Elias had four interceptions in six games last spring.