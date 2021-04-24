The defensive showing from the Verona Wildcats in the first half of Friday’s Big Eight Conference football game at Middleton High School was not a highlight reel performance.
But it was the defense that locked the game down for the Wildcats (2-3) in the second half in a 28-21 comeback victory over their rival Cardinals (3-2).
On fourth-and-3 from their own 40-yard line with the game tied at 21 midway through the fourth quarter, Verona’s defense packed the line of scrimmage and held Middleton to a gain of two yards—inches short of the first down marker.
Senior running back and UW-Madison commit Jackson Acker took a handoff 34 yards downfield on the next play before bowling over a defender at the goal line on a 2-yard run two plays later to give Verona the lead with just under 2 minutes remaining in the game.
After a holding penalty by Middleton's offense erased a long passing play deep in Wildcat territory, Verona senior N.J. Elias jumped a throw to come away with an interception and seal the win in the final minute.
It was Elias’ second interception of the game.
"I saw him hitch back, and that quarterback had his eyes locked on him (the wide receiver),” Elias said. “And I was like, 'there's no way he's going over top there.' So I saw it go up and I was just like, ‘that's mine.’"
Verona coach Dave Richardson said he was proud of his team.
“It's just kids coming together and wanting to win, and I love that. I love that we want to compete,” he said of the comeback win.
Middleton got the better of Verona’s defense in the first half, roaring to a 14-0 lead.
The Cardinals opened the scoring late in the first quarter, as senior quarterback Sawyer Pertzborn rolled out to his right before throwing back across the field to a wide open Gio Mendez, a junior running back, who walked across the goal-line for the score.
After a long punt return, wide receiver Michael Gustafson caught a 6-yard slant pass to double Middleton’s lead with 9 minutes to play in the half.
Acker scored his first of three touchdowns on a 25-yard run with 3 minutes left in the half. The Wildcats forced a fumble on the ensuing kickoff, which led to a receiving touchdown for junior Cole Zoromski. Zoromski fought off a Middleton defender to come away with the score.
The Cardinals took the momentum back quickly, converting on a fourth-and-4 with less than a minute left in the half before scoring on a back shoulder throw to wide receiver Cole Toennies with 46 seconds left.
At halftime, Richardson told his team they were done giving up touchdowns and it was their turn to score. The players took note.
"Our defense broke down a little bit in the first half, and they rallied at halftime. And for them to shut that team out in the second half is phenomenal,” he said.
Back-to-back personal foul penalties on Middleton early in the third forced a short field for the Cardinals’ defense. Verona took a pair of penalties to erase a tying score, but a long pass and Acker’s second score of the game tied the game at 21.
Acker, who finished with 121 yards on 21 carries and three touchdowns, said the offensive line seemed to open more lanes in the second half.
“We had a rocky first half, we weren’t hitting our blocks up front. But we made some adjustments, and I think that really showed in the second half,” Acker said.
After an 18-15 loss to Middleton on April 1, Acker said the win felt a bit sweeter.
“No greater feeling than a comeback win back on this field. Winning with these guys, it's just an amazing feeling.”