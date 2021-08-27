An interception late in the fourth quarter by senior Collin Stubitsch helped the Verona football team earn a 17-14 nonconference victory over Oshkosh West Friday, Aug. 27, at Titan Stadium in Oshkosh.
The pick, which was caught at the Verona 10-yard line, came with Oshkosh West driving down by three points in the final minutes of the fourth quarter.
Verona (2-0) opened up the scoring when sophomore running back Michael Valitchka took it 30 yards on fourth down to make it 7-0 Verona in the first quarter.
Oshkosh West (1-1) looked primed to tie the game the next possession, but a fumble at the goal line kept it at 7-0. Still in the first quarter, West got the ball back and scored on a 27-yard run from Jasiah Williams.
The teams went into halftime locked at 7-7.
Verona (2-0) took a 14-7 lead in the third quarter after senior running back Kyle Krantz punched it into the end zone on fourth-and-goal from the Oshkosh 1-yard line.
Krantz finished with game highs in both carries (13) and rushing yards (93). He also hauled in a game-best 55 receiving yards for a total of 148 yards.
Senior kicker Garrett Jones extended the lead for Verona with a clutch 34-yard field goal.
That field goal proved to be necessary as Oshkosh West responded with a 13-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Roman Martell to junior running back Kieran Patrick.
Oshkosh forced a punt to get the ball back, but an interception at the Verona 10-yard line from Stubitsch ended the West drive, and the game.
Verona senior quarterback Mason Fink finished with nine completions and 119 yards on the night. Senior wide receiver Karson Mitchell led all players in catches with four, collecting 21 yards. Senior receiver Cole Jannusch added two catches for 31 yards. Senior running back Isaiah Marsh collected 56 yards on nine carries.
Verona starts Big Eight Conference play next Friday when the Wildcats host Madison Memorial in a home opener at Verona Area High School at 7 p.m.
