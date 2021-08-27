An interception late in the fourth quarter helped the Verona football team earn a 17-14 nonconference victory over Oshkosh West Friday, Aug. 27, at Titan Stadium in Oshkosh.
Verona opened up the scoring with a fourth-down rushing touchdown from West’s 30-yard line in the first quarter.
Oshkosh West (1-1) looked primed to tie the game the next possession, but a fumble at the goal line kept it at 7-0. West got the ball back in the first quarter and scored on a 27-yard run to the left side of the field.
The teams went into halftime locked at 7-7.
Verona (2-0) took the lead when the Wildcats punched it in from the Oshkosh 1-yard line on fourth-and-goal in the third. The extra point made it 14-7.
A fourth-quarter field goal extended the advantage to 17-7.
West responded with a fourth-quarter touchdown pass to make it 17-14.
Oshkosh forced a punt to get the ball back, but an interception at the Verona 10-yard line ended the game in the final minutes.
