For years, Verona Area High School senior Cole Jannusch put off trying to play football because of the concussions his father, Brian, suffered as a prep player at Oshkosh West.
Jannusch, a 6-4, 215-pound wide receiver, played his first year of high school football in the alternate fall season last spring and turned some heads in the Verona locker room and on the recruiting trail.
He attended a football camp over the summer in Minnesota and was given an offer to play college football at the University of Minnesota-Duluth.
“My father played football, but had a lot of concussions,” Jannusch said. “He didn’t want me to do the same. I kept putting it off, but I decided to give football a try and just ran with it.”
Jannusch had a surprise season leading the Wildcats in receiving with 12 receptions for 122 yards last spring.
“It did come a little bit naturally,” he said.
Brian didn’t prohibit Cole from playing football, but he encouraged him to follow his athletic passion in other sports like basketball and baseball. Cole played flag football in middle school.
He became a member of Total Athlete Performance and worked on becoming a better athlete in a training routine that combined the running mechanics in short 10-yard sprints, top speed 10-yard sprints and weight lifting geared toward the specific sports he was playing.
Jannusch said he was surprised by his success on the field his first year.
He sees the connection with senior quarterback Mason Fink growing even stronger in their second year as starters.
“I think our O-line is a lot better,” he said. “Every (pass) play last year was a rollout.”
Jannusch said the line is more improved at the point of attack and he expects more traditional drop back passing this season.
With nine returning starters on offense, Jannusch said the expectations are to win a lot of games, win the first playoff game and go from there.
“We are playing with a lot more energy than last year,” he said. “We expect the ball to keep rolling and trucking away.”
Jannusch said the season can become an even bigger success if Verona beats Middelton on homecoming Oct. 1 and home against Sun Prairie in the regular-season finale on Oct. 15.
“That would be the icing on the cake,” he said of a potential victory over Sun Prairie.
While he’s focused on making his senior year one to savor, Jannusch isn’t losing focus of the bigger picture when it comes to his collegiate future on the gridiron.
Jannusch said it was exciting to get a college football offer from Duluth, but he hasn’t decided where he will play next fall.
“I was expecting it (offer), but I worked really hard for it,” he said. “They seem like a really good program and it seems like I would be a good fit. It was good to get that first offer and move forward.”
Jannusch said he’s open to see what other colleges contact him.
“There is no school I’m dying to go to,” he said. I will play it by ear and see how it goes.”