The anticipation and excitement of a first hit in the season opener is days away for the Verona football team.
Verona scrimmaged Waunakee on Friday, March 19, at the new turf field at Verona Area High School.
Verona opens the season at Sun Prairie at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 26.
“No one cares about winning or losing that much any more,” Verona coach Dave Richradson said. “This whole COVID-19 put a different perspective on things. The important part is we are playing.”
Both the Wildcats and Warriors ran 30 plays on offense and 30 on defense. Verona is coming off a season where they went 7-3 and qualified for the playoffs after tying Middleton for second place in the Big Eight Conference.
Since schools from the Madison Metropolitan School District are not allowing high schools to play football, Verona had to get creative with its schedule.
Instead of adding three games against the Badger Conference, Richardson said, the program decided to play two games each against conference opponents Sun Prairie, Middleton and Beloit Memorial, with a home and away schedule with each. The Wildcats also added a game with Janesville Parker, which joined the newly formed Badger Large Conference this season.