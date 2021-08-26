Prep football fans should mark their calendars over the next two months. There are many games that are intriguing and could be entertaining to watch. These are my top five must-see games of this season.
Friday, Aug. 27: Stoughton at DeForest
It doesn’t count as a conference game for Stoughton, but the Vikings match up with DeForest, and the defending WIAA DIvision 2 state champion in 2019 will be a measuring stick.
Friday, Sept. 3: Madison Memorial at Verona
It’s the home opener for the Wildcats and it comes against a Madison Memorial team that clipped them, 27-24, in a heartbreaker in 2019. Verona coach Dave Richardson could come within one victory of the 200 career win milestone.
The Spartans won the Big Eight Conference and made a run to the Division 1 state semifinal.
While many of the faces have changed, if Verona is going to contend for a Big Eight Conference title, this is a must-win game.
Friday, Sept. 10: Baraboo at Stoughton
This could be a showdown to see who wins the Badger Small Conference. The T-Birds rely heavily on Division I linebacker/quarterback recruit Tua Larson. Expect a slugfest and if the Vikings can contain Larson from making plays with his running ability, Stoughton will ring the bell after a win at Collins Field.
Friday, Oct. 1: Oregon at Waunakee
The new Badger Large Conference will be filled with tests for Oregon.
The Panthers have a versatile attack on the ground and passing. Oregon proved they could play some of the top teams in the conference, trailing DeForest by only three points at halftime last spring only to see the Norskies score 10 second-half points to pull out a 27-14 win over the Panthers.
Oregon will be in the hunt for a playoff berth, but a win over a team like Waunakee could vault them into a top playoff seed and home field advantage come the postseason.
Friday, Oct. 15: Sun Prairie at Verona
If everything goes right for Verona, this could be a clash for the conference title. Two of Verona’s losses in the alternate fall season last spring came to No. 1-ranked and unbeaten Sun Prairie.