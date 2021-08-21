Cole Jannusch and Mason Fink haven’t been playing high school football together for long.
While most senior players rise up the ranks with each other on junior varsity teams, Jannusch only started playing football a season ago.
On Friday, the quarterback and wide receiver combo looked like a tenured duo as the Verona Area football team rolled past Kenosha Tremper, 42-7, in a season-opening victory at Ameche Field in Kenosha.
Fink completed 11-of-13 passes to go along with 217 yards and five touchdowns. Jannusch — who was playing in just his seventh high school football game — hauled in six catches for 131 yards and three scores.
“I’ve known him (Fink) since about sixth grade,” said Jannusch, a senior. “We played basketball all the way up until now, we’ve just been buddies, played baseball too. We’re just good friends. We click.”
It certainly would seem so.
All three of Jannusch’s touchdowns came in the first half as the Wildcats built a comfortable 35-0 halftime advantage.
“Last year was his (Jannusch) first year, he was good,” said Fink, who also is a senior. “But this year he’s really ready. He’s so smooth, he’s really good.”
The Verona defense set the tone early — forcing a three-and-out on the first possession of the game. It wasn’t until the second quarter that the Tremper offense finally picked up its inaugural first down.
“They run kind of an unconventional offense, so you’re putting in a lot of stuff in one week to try to stop something that you don’t normally see,” Verona head coach Dave Richardson said. “I thought our guys did a really good job on defense.”
The Wildcats made the most of their first offensive possession of the season as a converted fourth-and-three eventually turned into a Fink touchdown pass to Jannusch with 5 minutes, 32 seconds left in the first quarter.
After another three-and-out by the Tremper offense, Fink found senior wideout Karson Mitchell on a 27-yard score with 2:42 left in the quarter to make it 14-0 Wildcats. The third straight three-and-out by the Verona defense led to a 20-yard rushing touchdown from senior Kyle Krantz.
That came with four seconds left in the opening quarter.
Fink ended up connecting with Jannusch for two touchdowns in the second quarter to give Verona its big halftime lead of 35-0.
Mitchell’s second touchdown catch of the day came from six yards out with 7:23 left in the third quarter. The score started the running clock and was the unofficial nail in the coffin for any Tremper rally.
The run-first Wildcats looked like a juggernaut through the air Friday, but it was in part thanks to what the Trojan defense gave them.
“We’re a run-first team, but the nice thing about running it first is that they try to stop the run by putting eight in the box,” Richardson said.
Tremper stacking the box helped lead to Fink and Jannusch’s success, as well as Mitchell’s and the rest of the offense.
“We’ve got two good receivers in Karson Mitchell and Cole Jannusch,” Richardson said. “It’s tough to cover them one-on-one. They’re not only big, but fast.”
Fink seemed to like that idea of having not one, but two go-to receivers.
“Me and Karson have been playing together since the fourth grade,” Fink said. “He’s always been that guy. Now we have two.”
Verona looks to keep clicking when the Wildcats head to Titan Stadium in Oshkosh next Friday to take on Oshkosh West at 7 p.m.
