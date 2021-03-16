After limping into the playoffs last year with injuries to starting running backs Jackson Acker and Graham Stier, the Verona football team couldn’t wait to get back on the field.
Acker, a University of Wisconsin-Madison commit, missed two games with a fractured fourth metatarsal injury in his foot last season, including Verona’s 51-28 loss to Sun Prairie in a WIAA Division 1 Level 1 playoff game. Stier missed the playoff game against the Cardinals with a broken finger. It’s been more than a year since Verona lost to Sun Prairie in the playoffs and both Acker and Stier return healthy.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced the fall season to be pushed back to a shortened seven-game season this spring. There will be no conference champion crowned or playoffs.
“If we go 7-0 I’m putting our name on a conference championship trophy, I will tell you that,” Verona coach Dave Richardson said. “They just want to be playing. We were fortunate to get the winter sports rolling in January. No one cares about winning or losing that much any more. This whole COVID put a different perspective on things. The important part is we are playing.”
Verona finished 7-3 last year and tied Middleton for second place in the Big Eight Conference. Since schools from the Madison Metropolitan School District are not allowing high schools to play football, Verona had to get creative with its schedule. Instead of adding three games against the Badger Conference, Richardson said the program decided to play two games against Sun Prairie, Middleton and Beloit Memorial, with a home and away schedule with each. The Wildcats also added a game with Janesville Parker, which joined the Badger Large Conference this season.
“It can be a developmental year, but it’s giving seniors a chance to play football and not miss their senior season,” Richardson said. “I can’t imagine how our seniors felt last year when winter sports was canceled at the end and all of spring sports.”
Verona returns six starters on offense, led by Acker, who rushed for 929 yards, 11 touchdowns and averaged 116 yards rushing per game in eight games last year. Acker earned first-team Big Eight All-Conference and Stier was named second-team all-conference in 2019.
The backfield duo provided a lethal one-two punch for a wing-T offense that averaged 40.3 points and 241 rushing yards per game.
Both Acker and Stier were named to the Elroy “Crazylegs” Hirsch preseason watch list for the state’s top senior running back.
“It will be a lot of fun as a play caller,” Richardson said. “We have some weapons on the perimeter too.”
The Wildcats return senior offensive linemen Ryan Porter and senior Grant Kilgore. Porter is moving to tackle from center and Kilgore is playing at center and guard.
Senior James Rae will be a two-way starter at offensive tackle and defensive end. Rae is making the switch from starting tight end to the line. The Wildcats had five players start two-ways last year. The only player that may start two-ways this season is Rae.
“We never really want to play guys two ways but those four or five guys we attempted to play two-ways last year were so dominant and it was hard to look at them on the sideline for half the game,” Richardson said. “It didn’t work out great because they got dinged up and then it wasn’t effective because they weren’t able to get on the field for two ways.”
Junior Zach Thomas is another contender vying for offensive line work, while junior Kyle Krantz also saw some starting experience at running back last season.
Junior Mason Fink will take over the reins at quarterback. Fink was the junior varsity starting quarterback last season.
Richardson said Fink is a little more mobile than last year’s starting quarterback, Adam Bekx, so that will add another element for defenses to defend.
“We will go with more rollout, sprint out and play-action pass than drop back pass,” he said. “Adam Bekx was a great pocket passer who we will miss.”
Two receiving weapons the Wildcats will utilize are 6-4 junior tight end Cole Zoromoski and 6-5 junior wide receiver Cole Jannusch.
“Cole (Jannusch) is a really good athlete and a big kid,” Richardson said. “We will have 6-4 and 6-5 wideouts out there who can run.”
Verona returns eight starters on defense, led by a trio on the defensive line that includes senior defensive end Tyler LaHam, who will play college ball at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minn. He racked up a team-high 81 total tackles, 52 solo tackles and eight sacks last year, as well as nine tackles for loss, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
LaHam was a second-team all-conference football selection as a defensive lineman in the Big Eight Conference in 2019. He led a Wildcats defense that held five opponents to eight points or less last season.
On the defensive line, senior Reggie Sowell and Rae are back. Richardson said the team is trying to find a big man at nose guard to push the center back.
Sophomore Mason Armstrong and junior Vince Langlois return at linebacker.
“We finally have kids at linebacker who weigh over 200 pounds,” Richardson said. “We are excited about that.”
The Wildcats have an experienced secondary with a trio of starters back — seniors Cam McCorkle, Jake Poller and Collin Stubitsch.
Richardson said since the season was moved back to the spring, it’s like the Wildcats have some fifth-year seniors on the team with the school year past the midpoint.
“The freshmen coming in it’s not August and they are not freshmen,” he said. “They have been to school, they may have played other sports because they are a winter sport athlete and now they are playing football and are catching on pretty quick.”