Verona junior inside linebacker Mason Armstrong is one of four starters back for the Wildcats’ defense.
Armstrong has a nose for the football. He led the team with 47 tackles last season. In a scrimmage on Friday, Aug. 13, the Verona defense kept Waunakee out of the end zone, highlighted by a goal line stand. He shares some of his game-day routines and expectations for this year.
Q: How do you feel about the way the Verona defense played in the scrimmage against Waunakee and in practice?
A: I just think when the energy is high we are amazing. We have a great secondary, D-line and linebackers. It’s a recipe for success.
Q: Can you explain your personal goals for this season?
A: I’m trying to be the best player I can be. It’s really about making the team better. If everyone is doing what they can do, playing their best and playing with energy we will be great.
Q: What are your etam goals for the season?
A: I think to win the conference championship and just go from there. The seniors have made it a goal to win a playoff game because we haven’t won one in a while.
Q: Who is your favorite NFL player?
A: I have always looked up to Luke Kuechly at linebacker.
Q: What is your favorite Verona football tradition?
A: I remember when freshmen year, the whole student section started doing a chant and it just gets me going and gives me chills.
Q: What is your favorite pre-game meal?
A: Anything I can get my hands on. Today, I had a nice chicken and cheese sandwich.