Verona Area High School senior running back Jackson Acker was named all-state by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association for the alternate fall season this spring.
Acker, a University of Wisconsin-Madison commit, rushed for 534 yards and eight touchdowns in six games. He also had nine receptions for 98 yards and a touchdown. He helped lead Verona to a 3-3 record, with two of the losses coming to No. 1-ranked Sun Prairie.
Acker had a kickoff return for a touchdown and was a big cog on special teams, averaging 19.5 yards per punt return and 24.4 yards per kickoff return.
Acker committed to the Badgers in June 2019, soon after placing second in the discus and ninth in the shot put at the Division 1 state track and field meet. The 6-foot-1, 215-pounder followed that up with 929 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns in eight games as a junior. He is a three-star recruit, according to ESPN, Rivals and 247sports.