The Verona boys cross country team has continued training year-round despite the COVID-19 pandemic that has brought sports competitions in Dane County to a standstill.
The Wildcats had their fifth coaching contact day practice on Thursday, Nov. 5, by the shed near Stewart’s Woods behind Verona Area High School. Coach Randy Marks said he has been getting 10 to 20 runners for the voluntary coaching contact days.
Public Health Madison and Dane County restrictions on gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic have limited teams to practices in small groups. Each of the Verona runners was wearing a mask during the workout and socially distanced.
“The nice part about it is they can train on their own,” Marks said.
Verona had a trio of runners compete in the Wisconsin Meet of Champions meet on Saturday, Nov. 7, at the Brown Deer Golf Course in Brillion. The Wildcats had two runners finish in the top 20 at the WIsconsin Meet of Champions.
Three Verona runners also competed in a 5,000-meter meet at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside on Sunday, Nov. 1, and had three runners place in the top 10.
“For the guys that are racing, it gives them a workout and they can get together with their teammates and get kind of in the mood that, hey I’m on this team,” Marks said.
Both junior Aidan Manning and sophomore Blake Oleson are members of the Badger Track Club and Marks has been searching for races online that cross country members can enter.
Marks still has 10 other coaching contact days before the season.
“They have to try to stay in shape, but we can’t be coaching them all winter,” he said. “The weather is going to get really ugly pretty quick.”
Wisconsin Meet of Champions
The Wildcats had two runners finish in the top 20 at the Wisconsin Meet of Champions Nov. 7, in Brillon.
Manning finished 11th (16:20.84) and Oleson took 18th (16:32.48). Sophomore Max Metcalf placed 27th (16:53.51).
Stevens Point’s Jake Bourget won the race with a time of 15:18.84.
UW-Parkside race
Verona had three of the top 10 runners at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside race on Nov. 1.
Manning won the 5,000-meter race with a time of 17 minutes, 29 seconds.
Oleson finished second and sophomore Ryan Cassiday took sixth.
“It felt great taking first,” Manning said. “I wasn’t happy with the time, but you can’t PR every time. “With the conditions it was super windy cold.”
Oleson said he wasn’t surprised to take second in the 15-16 age group.
“I wanted to go first, but I had to beat Aidan to do it,” he said.
Since the track and field season was canceled in the spring because of the COVID-19 crisis, Oleson has been targeting the cross country season.
“It was pretty exciting,” he said. “I was really looking forward to it.”