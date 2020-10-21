When the Verona Area School District purchased a 40-acre section of Stewart’s Woods along the Hwy. 18-151 bypass, it was a golden ticket for the high school cross country team and expanded environmental education.
“This is not just a cross country course,” Verona boys cross country coach Randy Marks said on Friday, Oct. 16, during a tour of the new course. “It’s an outdoor lab and learning center.”
The Stewart’s Woods is named for a family that was among Verona’s pioneers in the 1840s. The district bought the old-growth forest in 2017 from the state after it passed a referendum for the new high school. The state had owned the forest since it purchased the land during the building of the Hwy. 18-151 bypass.
Purchasing the forest land was a part of superintendent Dean Gorrell’s dream, Marks said. Not only does it serve an educational purpose, it replaces a cross country course that has seen better days, having been rutted by mountain bikes and now covered with playground equipment.
Marks said the old course, which was built by VAHS cross country runners and their parents in 1966, wasn’t ideal because of many twists.
“It turned into a mud bowl back there at times,” he said. “This is light-years better.”
The path on the cross country course could serve multiple purposes as trails for snowshoeing or cross country skiing during the winter months, or general walking when there’s not a competition. The district is not allowing bicyclists, motorized vehicles or dog walking on the course, however, because once you get a rut in the course, it’s hard to get it out.
The new course includes a hill with a gradual incline. The hill is named “Hartberg Hill” in memory of Kevin Hartberg, a 1989 VAHS graduate, who also died in 2005.
“I think this new course could be way faster than the other course,” he said. “This hill could neutralize some of that.”
Unlike some other courses that run home meets at golf courses, Marks said Verona won’t have a problem by having races delayed for a frost or having to work a meet around a big weekend golf outing.
Marks said “there is no doubt about it” that VAHS could host a sectional cross country meet in the future with a new course.
One integral part in designing the new cross country course at Stewart’s Woods was making the trails wide enough so runners could pass one another, and the district could use the forest as an educational tool for elementary classes, Marks said.
The woods are the prevalent theme of the new course. Most trees that were healthy were kept on the course, which includes wetland and prairie areas.
Marks said the coaches wanted more woods for the course than the 300 meters they had at the previous course.
“The kids run about three-quarters of a mile in the woods,” Marks said. “I would say one-third of the course is inside the woods.”
Throughout the new course in the woods, pictures of former VAHS cross country state medalists and all-state runners can be seen posted at each mile and kilometer mark.
A one-quarter mile loop in the woods on the course is named “Lisa’s Loop” after Lisa Lubich Neuman, a 1997 VAHS graduate who died in 2005. She was instrumental in founding Edgewood College’s cross country program, where she ran and later coached.
“We wanted to honor them and make it a memorial to all of the kids who ever ran,” Marks said.