Verona Area High School junior Aidan Manning finished third at the Ranger XC High School boys 5,000-meter race on Saturday, Oct. 3, at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.
Manning ran the course in 16 minutes, 9 seconds, in a field of 134 runners that included some top area prep competitors. The non-WIAA sanctioned non-school exhibition was open to runners who are in season and those whose teams are waiting for the alternative spring season.
“It was great to get back out there and race again,” said Manning, who found out about the race from the Badger Track Club and Verona boys cross country coach Randy Marks. “My goal was to get better than my PR (16:15).
Manning has been running on his own and with a couple of teammates, but not having fall team practices for cross country has left a void without training with the team.
“It’s really exciting to see what I can do without really being motivated until now,” he said.
Madison Edgewood senior Leo Richardson won the race with a time of 15:49.8, finishing 18 seconds ahead of runner-up Owen Bosley from Mequon Homestead.
Manning is coming off a season in which he qualified for the WIAA Division 1 state cross country meet at the Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids. He took 40th (16:36.4) at the state meet last year and had the third-best sophomore time.
He came on strong late in the season and also finished seventh with a time of 16:37 to earn first-team all-conference honors.
The Big Eight Conference announced on July 21 that league competitions and conference champions will not be crowned this fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, many schools in the Big Eight like Verona are pushing the fall season back to spring 2021.
“My expectation for this year is top 10 at state, compete for the top positions and be in that top pack,” Manning said.
Eight of the 10 Big Eight Conference members are in Dane County, which is still in a modified version of the Forward Dane reopening plan. A statewide facemask order is still in effect. Most sporting events are still prohibited in the county, with indoor gatherings limited to 10 people or less and outdoor gatherings 25 or less.
There also will be a quick turnaround between the alternative fall season this spring and the track season. Manning is welcoming the challenge.
“It should be challenging and fun to have a long stretch of season in the spring,” he said. “I think our coaches will have us ready for that stretch to peak.”