The 15th annual Girls on the Run 5K of South Central Wisconsin is going virtual this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The virtual 5K slated for Saturday, Nov. 7 is in lieu of the in-person event originally scheduled to be held in Waunakee.
Girls on the Run is a youth development program using running to teach life skills for girls in third through eighth grades, according to a news release. Christine Benedict, executive director for Girls on the Run of South Central Wisconsin, said fall programming is being offered for virtual teams and small, socially distanced in-person teams. The event celebrates the accomplishments of the 400 local girls participating in Girls on the Run this fall.
The kickoff for the virtual event is 9 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7. In a news release, Benedict said Girls on the Run encourages participants to share on social media how they are independently completing a 3.1-mile trek. Registrants will receive a T-shirt, personalized bib, commemorative 15th anniversary medal and more.
Participation in the virtual 5K is open to the public, and all proceeds from the event will benefit Benedict said an independent study showed that 97% of Girls on the Run participants learned critical life skills, including conflict resolution, helping others and international decision-making.