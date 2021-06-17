Kenadee Nelson, a 2020 Oregon High School grad, won an NJCAA Division II national championship with Rock Valley College on Sunday, May 30 in Syracuse, New York.
Rock Valley beat Corning Community College 13-2 for the second time in two days to capture the program’s seventh straight national title. The win set an NJCAA record for the most consecutive national titles across all divisions. The Golden Eagles defeated the Red Barons 8-0 in the first game on Saturday, May 29.
Nelson tossed a no-hitter over five innings in a 25-0 win over eighth-seeded Rainy River Community College in a national quarterfinal on Thursday, May 27. She, along with two other Golden Eagle pitchers, combined on the no-hitter.
Nelson went 13-0 with a 2.60 ERA in 25 appearances in her first year for the Golden Eagles. She struck out 96 in 802⁄3 innings. Nelson pitched one shutout and had three complete games.
The Golden Eagles finished the season 51-7, the program’s fourth consecutive 50-win season.