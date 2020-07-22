On Tuesday, July 14, the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference announced its Scholar Athletes for the 2019-20 academic year and Edgewood College was well-represented.
One of the Eagles’ 121 honorees was Emily Bloomfield – a 2018 Verona Area High School graduate and rising junior on the softball team.
In order to qualify as a NACC Scholar Athlete, a student must post a grade-point average of 3.25 or higher for the current academic year.
Bloomfield started all six of Edgewood’s games during the shortened season, which was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She hit .333 with seven hits, three doubles, a team-high five RBIs and a .476 slugging percentage. The 5-foot-10 righthander also made three starts in the circle and had three strikeouts in 16.1 innings.
Bloomfield played in 19 games (11 starts) and hit .174 as a freshman. The former Wildcat also made 17 pitching appearances (nine starts) and posted a 2-5 record. She had 18 strikeouts and an earned run average of 6.35.