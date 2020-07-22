Emily Bloomfield - Edgewood College Softball

Edgewood starting pitcher Emily Bloomfield delivers a pitch during a game against Augsburg University on March 20, 2019 at Lincoln Park in Tucson, Arizona.

 Photo by Zachary Lucy

On Tuesday, July 14, the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference announced its Scholar Athletes for the 2019-20 academic year and Edgewood College was well-represented.

One of the Eagles’ 121 honorees was Emily Bloomfield – a 2018 Verona Area High School graduate and rising junior on the softball team.

In order to qualify as a NACC Scholar Athlete, a student must post a grade-point average of 3.25 or higher for the current academic year.

Bloomfield started all six of Edgewood’s games during the shortened season, which was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She hit .333 with seven hits, three doubles, a team-high five RBIs and a .476 slugging percentage. The 5-foot-10 righthander also made three starts in the circle and had three strikeouts in 16.1 innings.

Bloomfield played in 19 games (11 starts) and hit .174 as a freshman. The former Wildcat also made 17 pitching appearances (nine starts) and posted a 2-5 record. She had 18 strikeouts and an earned run average of 6.35.

