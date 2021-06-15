Meghan Anderson, a 2019 Verona Area High School graduate, recently wrapped up her second season pitching for Division II Northern State University in Aberdeen, South Dakota.
Anderson went 11-12 with two saves and posted a 3.12 ERA in 31 appearances and 30 starts. She racked up 190 strikeouts, third in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate All-Conference and 12th in the country in 136 innings. In a shortened season, she set the NSU single season record for strikeouts and limited opponents to a .246 average against.
She ranked seventh in the nation for strikeouts per seven innings. She ranked top 15 in ERA in the conference. In the conference tournament, Anderson compiled a 1.40 ERA with 21 strikeouts in three games.
Augustana won the NSIC after going 49-8 and 28-2 in conference. Minnesota State finished second (40-10, 23-5) followed by Winona State (37-12, 22-8). Northern State took 10th (23-20, 13-13 NSIC) in the 16-team conference.
Anderson was one of 64 Northern State student athletes to receive NSIC All-Academic Excellence Team and All-Academic Team honors. To be eligible for the conference’s all academic excellence team, a student athlete must have a cumulative grade-point average of 3.60 or higher. To be named to the conference’s all academic-team a 3.20 cumulative GPA is required.
Anderson went 53-7 with a 1.54 ERA, 545 strikeouts, 26 shutouts and 10 saves in her four years as a varsity starter for Verona. She still holds the Verona school record for strikeouts. She was a four-time all-Big Eight Conference selection, two-time all-state pick and finalist for the Wisconsin Pitcher of the Year award as a senior.