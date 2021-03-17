For 2017 Verona Area High School alumnus Nate Buss, his journey to playing Division I basketball has been a long one that has taken him to three colleges.
Buss is a junior guard for the Winthrop men’s basketball team that received a No. 12 seed in the South bracket of the NCAA Tournament, set to play fifth-seeded Villanova at 8:57 p.m. on Friday, March 19. If the Eagles upset Villanova, they would play the winner of fourth-seeded Purdue versus No. 13-seeded North Texas on Sunday.
Buss, who holds the VAHS record in assists (378) and is ninth in career scoring with 740 points, is a preferred walk-on at Winthrop after redshirting at Division II Flagler College last season. He still has one more year of eligibility with Winthrop after this season, but his focus is on the present.
“Being here at the NCAA Tournament has been a dream come true so far,” Buss said. “I always had a goal of making this a reality. I wasn’t going to stop working until I was here.”
Winthrop enters the tournament 23-1 as the Big South Conference champion after rolling to an 80-53 win over Campbell in the Big South Tournament championship on Monday, March 7.
The Eagles got to Indianapolis on Saturday and quarantined. Each player and coach had to undergo a COVID-19 test and had to test negative twice before they were allowed to practice Sunday and Monday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
Buss has served as one of the players on Wintrop’s scout team, watching film of opposing teams with coaches and then running the offensive and defensive sets opposing teams will run against the Eagles’ starters. This week, he’ll emulate Villanova’s guards in practice.
“Villanova is a national champion winning program and Jay Wright is a Hall of Fame coach,” he said.
Buss said the key to the Wildcats’ attack is their guard play.
“Villanova has a lot of big guards that like to get downhill and into the paint,” he said. “They do a lot of pump and shot fakes.”
Buss is a sociology major who wants to become a college men’s basketball coach once he graduates in the spring 2022. He said he enjoys watching film with Winthrop coaches to prepare the Eagles for their next opponent.
“They know I want to be a college coach and they put me in a position I can learn and grow every day,” he said.
The Eagles have appeared in 11 NCAA Tournaments and won 23 conference championships in 43 years of the program. Winthrop has won 12 conference tournament championships – tied with Duke for the second most in Division I since 1999 behind Gonzaga (17).
Buss has played in four games for a veteran Winthrop team. The Eagles have four players averaging double figures led by 6-7 senior guard Chandler Vaudrin who averages a team-high 12.2 points and 7.2 rebounds per game.
As a team, Winthrop shoots 35.3% from 3-point range and 68.6% at the free throw line. One signature win for the Eagles came on Dec. 1 when they beat Southern Conference champion University of North Carolina-Greensboro 75-67.
“We are excited to go out there and compete in the NCAA Tournament,” Buss said. “I’m just grateful for this opportunity.”
Buss was a two-time captain at Verona and earned third-team Big Eight All-Conference honors as a senior after he averaged 13.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game. As a junior, he was named honorable mention all-conference after averaging 13.3 ppg, 3.6 rpg and 6.8 apg.
The Verona native started 47 of 54 games and was a team captain in his first two collegiate seasons at Madison College.
He was named second-team all-region after averaging 13 points per game as a sophomore. He also made a team-high 66 3-pointers, shot 39% from beyond the arc and was second on the team in assists (84).