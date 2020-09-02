A new rivalry will be brewing between former Verona football teammates Haakon Anderson and Aubrey Dawkins.
Anderson and Dawkins are 2020 Verona Area High School graduates who have started their Big Ten college football journey amidst the COVID-19 crisis.
Anderson is a preferred walk-on wide receiver at Wisconsin and Dawkins is a preferred walk-on wide receiver at Michigan State. When Wisconsin plays Michigan State over the next four years, Anderson will have a friendly rivalry going with Dawkins.
Both Anderson and Dawkins are still unsure if they will redshirt this season, as a change in eligibility rules will allow college coaches to play freshmen up to four games before deciding if they will redshirt.
“We are glad we get to play against each other,” Anderson said. “I will definitely be in touch with him as the season goes on. It will certainly be a day and game I’m looking forward to.”
The Big Ten was the first of the Power Five conferences to cancel the football season and fall sports Aug. 11 because of concerns about the spread of COVID-19. Last week, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported the Big Ten is considering several options, including starting an eight-week season Thanksgiving week or starting the season in January. The conference is expected to use indoor NFl stadiums including U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis and Ford Field in Detroit
The Big Ten’s plan to play football is contingent on transmission rates, testing capacity and availability, and testing accuracy in 11 states that include the conference’s 14 schools.
“We don’t want to get too hyped up or worried when the season starts,” Anderson said. “We are focusing on what we can control and being ready at all times.
“Even if we don’t see fans in the stands, the opportunity to suit up on game day will be an amazing feeling,” Anderson said. “I look forward to whenever I get a chance to do it.”
Anderson welcomes chance Badgers took
Anderson did not have any full-ride scholarship offers, but he did have preferred walk-on agreements with the Badgers, Central Michigan, North Dakota State and Northern Iowa.
The versatile 6-foot-1, 200-pounder played tight end, H-back, running back and wide receiver in Verona’s high-powered offense. He was a first-team all-Big Eight selection and honorable mention all-state honoree as a tight end/H-back in his senior season.
Anderson also received first-team all-conference honors as a defensive back in 2019, his first year playing safety since making the switch from linebacker.
The Badgers had two weeks of an extra training period and then four days fall helmet-only practices before the season was canceled.
“I’m really happy I got a taste of what fall camp was like,” he said. “I will know what the coaches expect and how the practices are structured next year.”
Anderson said UW players were given two weeks off leading up to the first day of school on Wednesday, Sept. 2. Coaches have given players virtual workouts during the down time from practice.
He has spent the extra time studying up on the Badgers’ playbook, working on running more precise routes based on the look the defense is showing.
“I’m focused on learning the playbook and getting my feet wet in practice,” Anderson said.
Anderson said the content of football practice in college is similar to high school with the Wildcats, but more in depth.
“I’m working on how to analyze the defense to run my routes.”
When practices start again, Anderson said players will be subject to COVID-19 testing by the university. He said players have still been able to maintain nutritional needs and support with the UW staff.
Anderson is hoping to join a list of elite walk-ons to have success at Wisconsin. On his first visit to the school, he was shown a list of walk-ons who went on to earn scholarships, including current defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, J.J. Watt, Mark Tauscher, Ryan Ramczyk and Jared Abbrederis.
“Nothing is guaranteed, but they told me I have an opportunity to compete just like everyone else,” Anderson said. “I really appreciated them being upfront with me.”
Dawkins catches on with Spartans
Dawkins verbally committed to the Spartans in a Twitter post on Feb. 27, and visited the campus in East Lansing in March to solidify his commitment.
The 6-foot-1, 170 pounder was a first-team Big Eight All-Conference selection last year.
The new Michigan State coach is Mel Tucker, a four-year letterwinner as a defensive back at Wisconsin (1990-94) who is a former Chicago Bears defensive coordinator. Tucker left Colorado in February for East Lansing.
Dawkins is excited for his chance to make an impact with the Spartans.