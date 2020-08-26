Verona senior defensive end and outside linebacker Tyler LaHam turned a breakout junior season into a chance to play college football.
LaHam announced on Twitter on Thursday, Aug. 13, that he was committing to the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota, to play football. LaHam racked up a team-high 81 total tackles, 52 solo tackles and eight sacks last year. He had nine tackles for loss, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
LaHam was a second-team all-conference football selection as a defensive lineman in the Big Eight Conference in 2019. He led the Wildcat’s defense that held five opponents to eight points or less last season.
St. Thomas, a Division III powerhouse is making the switch to Division I beginning in the 2021-2022 season. After an 8-2 season and winning a share of the MIAC championship last year, St. Thomas finished No. 15 in the final rankings by D3football.com and No. 19 in the coaches’ poll by the American Football Coaches Association.
It marked the 11th consecutive season that the Tommies finished ranked in the top 20. St. Thomas will take a 17-game home-field win streak into 2020 — the eighth best among all 660 NCAA football teams.
The Big Eight Conference canceled all league competitions this fall. The Verona football team is planning to have a schedule of games in spring 2021.