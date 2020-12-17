Redshirt junior Alex Luehring found her shooting touch and the University of Wisconsin-Madison women’s basketball team split two games over the weekend.
The Badgers rolled by North Dakota 80-60 on Sunday, Dec. 13, at the Kohl Center in Madison. That came two two days after UW lost a Big Ten nail-biter to Rutgers, 70-65 on Friday, Dec. 11.
Wisconsin moves to 2-2, 0-2 Big Ten and will host Valparaiso at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 20.
Wisconsin 80, North Dakota 60
Luehring, a 2017 Verona Area High School graduate, scored eight points and helped lead the charge off the bench for the Badgers in a win over the Fighting Hawks.
The Badgers got 22 points off the bench. Luehring hit two of the team’s eight 3-pointers and was 2 of 2 at the free throw line, with two assists and one block.
Wisconsin outrebounded North Dakota 48-39 and limited the Fighting Hawks to 31.5% shooting (23 of 73).
Rutgers 70, Wisconsin 65
Turnovers plagued Wisconsin in a road loss to Rutgers on Friday, Dec. 11.
The Badgers committed 27 turnovers which led to 27 points for the Scarlet Knights, as Rutgers had 25 fastbreak points. UW outrebounded the Scarlet Knights, 40-33.
In eight minutes, Luehring was held scoreless and was 0-for-3 shooting. She grabbed two rebounds and had one block.
Estella Moschkau, a 2017 Madison Edgewood graduate, scored a career-high 13 points for the Badgers.