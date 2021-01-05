The Wisconsin women’s basketball team dropped Big Ten Conference games to Minnesota and Michigan in the past week.
The Badgers lost an overtime thriller to Minnesota, 88-83, on Sunday, Jan. 3, at the Kohl Center in Madison. Alex Luehring, a 2016 Verona Area High School graduate, is averaging 4.6 points and 1.9 rebounds per game in seven games. The Badgers (3-4, 0-4 Big Ten) were coming off a 92-49 loss to No. 16 Michigan on Thursday, Dec. 31.
Minnesota 88, Wisconsin 83, OT
Luehring was held scoreless in seven minutes off the bench for Wisconsin in the loss to the Gophers on Sunday.
She was 0-for-2 shooting and had one rebound. The Badgers shot 58.2% (32 of 55) and hit eight 3-pointers.
Minnesota scored 25 points off of 21 UW turnovers.
Michigan 92, Wisconsin 49
The Wolverines proved too much to handle for the Badgers on New Year’s Eve, out-rebounding Wisconsin 50-29 and out-scoring the Badgers 50-30 in the paint.
Luehring scored three points and grabbed four rebounds. She made 1 of 4 shots, including 1 of 3 from behind the arc.
The Wolverines scored 20 points on the fast break off 13 Badger turnovers.
Up next
Wisconsin is scheduled to host Northwestern at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 6, then at Indiana on Sunday, Jan. 10. Northwestern (4-2) has lost their past two games, 65-63 to Nebraska and 84-63 to Michigan.
Indiana (5-2) has won three straight games and is coming off a 79-66 win over Illinois.