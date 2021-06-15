The Verona Area High School boys track team had two relays and four individuals qualify for the sectional in six events in the WIAA Division 1 Middleton regional on Monday, June 14, at Brietenbach Stadium.
“Any time you advance in the tournament, that is your key no matter your place,” Verona boys coach Joff Pedretti said. “Your time really doesn’t matter.”
The top four finishers in each event from the regional advance to the Division 1 Madison Memorial sectional on Thursday, June 17, at Mansfield Stadium.
Acker broke a 25-year-old record in the shot put with a throw of 59 feet, 3 ¾ inches in a dual meet against Madison Memorial on Tuesday, June 8, at Verona Area High School. The previous mark was set by Luke Sullivan. Acker now owns the school record in both the discus (210-3) and shot put.
“At the beginning of the year, I talked to my (throwing) coach John Campbell about it, and I thought it was something I could do,” Acker said of setting the shot put record. “It’s something I had to work hard and it just had to come together. I’m a lot stronger than my previous years. I knew it was something I could do.”
Middleton regional
Verona junior Aidan Manning pulled off a double, winning the 1,600-meter run (4:28.35) and taking third in the 3,200 (9:52.40) in the WIAA Division 1 Middleton regional on Monday, June 14.
Manning won a regional championship in the 1,600 about 1.7 seconds ahead of Middleton junior Griffin Ward.
“I wasn’t concerned about winning it,” Manning said. “I was just trying to do as least amount of work as possible because I also had the 2-mile.”
Manning said the race cruised for the first two laps.
“We kind of picked it up the third lap and the fourth lap I decided to take it because I knew I have that foot speed,” he said. “We just wanted to score as many points as possible for the team race, and my coaches think I can score points in the mile and 2-mile.”
Acker won regional titles in the discus (207-6) and shot put (58-5). He also ran the anchor leg on the winning 400 relay.
“It feels good to know I can replicate my good throws and it’s not once every three meets,” he said.
Acker teamed with senior Stanley Maradiaga, freshman Michael Valichka and senior Graham Stier to win the race with a time of 43.68 seconds.
“I’m feeling really happy,” Maradiaga said. “We have been working hard. This is our race. This is what we have been looking for. I think we definitely have what it takes to go to state.”
Maradiaga, who will run track at Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, Arizona, is just in his second year of track for the Wildcats. He competed in track as a freshman.
“He’s really talented and now that he sees what he’s capable of, I think he wants to go to the next level” Pedretti said. “I’m happy to see him deciding to go for it in college. I wish more kids would give track a shot, because there is a lot of untapped talent out there.”
Junior Collin Stubitsch was the regional champion in the 300 hurdles (42.71). The Wildcats’ 1,600 relay team of Stier, Stubitsch, Valichka and Maradiaga finished fourth (3:32.98).
Verona senior Chris Gonzalez took third in the 110 high hurdles (17.0) and senior Caleb Tollefson took fifth (17.75), 0.58 of a second away from qualifying for the sectional.
Junior Joe Remiker finished fifth in the long jump (20-7 ½), a quarter-inch away from qualifying for the sectional. Junior Tommy Van Handel cleared 5-8 like Madison West junior Austin Welsch in the high jump, but took fifth place on a tiebreaker. Senior Ryan Porter placed fifth in the shot put (43-0), 6 inches away from a sectional berth.
Freshman Amir Trabelsi finished fifth in the 400 (52.80), .60 of a second away from qualifying for the sectional. Sophomore Blake Oleson placed sixth in the 1,60-0 (4:35.54), about three seconds away from qualifying for the sectional.
Madison Memorial
The Verona boys track team won nine events in a Big Eight dual meet against Madison Memorial in the regular season finale on June 8 at VAHS.
Acker won both the shot put (59-3 ¾) and the discus (194-4).
Sophomore Blake Oleson won the 1,600 (4:42.47) and sophomore Max Metcalf took second (4:47.02). Caleb Tollefson won the 110 high hurdles (17.01) and 300 hurdles (45.10). Amir Trabelsi finished first in the 400 (53.76) and Ryan Ochowski took first in the 3,200 (10:52.04).
The Wildcats’ 400 relay team of Sanley Maradiaga, Michael Valitchka, Graham Stier and Acker won with a time of 43.40 seconds.
Maradiaga finished first in the 200 (23.0) and Joe Remiker won the long jump (21-0 ¼).