The Verona Area High School track and field team is probably happy to have senior Jackson Acker back now that the alternate fall football season is over.
The University of Wisconsin-Madison football commit and senior won four events in a Friday, May 14 dual meet at Madison La Follette, helping the Wildcats to an 80-60 win.
Acker won the 100-meter dash with a time of 10.8 seconds, the 200-meter dash in 22.9 seconds, shot put with a throw of 52 feet, 7.25 inches and the discus with a throw of 176 feet, 5.5 inches.
The 100-meter time was the fifth-fastest in school history. Teammate Aidan Manning ran the eighth-fastest 800-meter dash time in school history with a 1:58.2 and took first.
Manning kept the speed going in a Monday, May 17 meet at home against Madison East, breaking the school record for the 1,600-meter run in 4:20.01.
Not all events took place in the meet.