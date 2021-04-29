The Verona Area High School boys track team returns two athletes who competed at the last WIAA Division 1 state track and field meet in 2019 at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse’s Veterans Memorial Stadium.
The two state qualifiers back for a final hurrah are seniors Graham Stier and Jackson Acker. Both are sprinters on the 400 and 800-meter relay teams that qualified for state in 2019.
Despite committing to play football for the University of Wisconsin-Madison next fall, Acker has decided to participate in track where he won a silver medal in the discus (171 feet, 5 inches) and took ninth in the shot put (52-4) two years ago. Acker two years ago broke the sophomore school discus record set by Luke Sullivan, who went on to win two national championships.
Acker had a season-best throw in the discus of 180-5 to win a sectional title in 2019, smashing Sullivan’s record by 10 feet, 2 inches. He also won conference championships in both the shot put and discus.
“Jackson Acker was one of the top throwers in the nation at the end of 2019,” Verona boys track coach Joff Pedretti said. “It would be amazing if he could be among the top again in spite of a shorter than normal season.”
The other two returners for the Wildcats are junior Aidan Manning and senior Caleb Tollefson. Manning is the sophomore school record holder in the 800 and 1,600-meter runs.
“We are a well-rounded team with no major weaknesses and have a handful of guys that are among the best or at the best in the area in their events,” Pedretti said.
Manning qualified for state in cross country as a sophomore and is eying a return in the Middelton sectional this season.
Pedretti said both Acker and Manning have the potential to be state qualifiers.
The Wildcats have about 55 boys on the team, down from 90 to 100 in previous years. Pedretti said anything could surprise him this season.
“Both the freshmen and sophomores are having their first year of high school track,” he said. “A lot can change in two years, so who knows what the juniors and seniors will be able to do at this point.”
Verona opens the season with a Big Eight Conference meet at Janesville Parker on Thursday, April 29, at Monterey Stadium in Janesville.
Pedretti said the first few meets will be a test to see where some athletes fit best in certain events.
Verona finished second in the Big Eight Conference in 2019. Middleton has won seven straight conference titles.
“We are looking forward to competing against them and seeing how our guys respond to the challenge,” Pedretti said.