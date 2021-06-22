Verona senior Jackson Acker had a hand in winning three championships at the WIAA Division 1 Madison Memorial sectional on Thursday, June 17, at Mansfield Stadium in Madison.
Acker won sectional titles in the discus (196-0 feet) and in the shot put (55-7 ½). He also anchored the Wildcats’ winning 400-meter relay.
The performance by Acker in the discus was 3 feet, 5 inches ahead of Holmen senior Kaden Banks, who finished second. In the shot put, Acker finished about four feet ahead of Baraboo senior Jake Schaefer, who took second.
“I know with Coach (John) Campbell we were treating this as a state meet as getting ready for all of the competition I haven’t faced this year,” Acker said. “I think this was really a step in the right direction in getting me ready for state.”
Banks is one of two other competitors in the state who eclipsed 185 feet in the discus at the sectional.
“There definitely was some competition today, which is something I haven’t seen much of this whole year. So that was kind of nice,” Acker said. “It made me kind of nervous, but it was a good kind of nervous. I knew I had the potential to win. I just had to outperform those other top two or three throws.”
The top three finishers in each event qualified for the WIAA Division 1 state meet on Saturday, June 26, at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse’s Veterans Memorial Stadium.
Verona junior Aidan Manning pulled off a long distance double, winning a sectional title in the 1,600-meter run in 4 minutes, 21 seconds and in the 3,200 (9:35.54). The time by Manning in the 1,600 was 3.83 seconds ahead of Middleton runner-up Griffin Ward and seven seconds faster than the time he ran in the regional.
“It feels really good because I want to score big points at state,” Manning said. “I’m looking to redeem myself from the state cross country meet and score a lot of points for my team at the state tournament.”
Manning finished 0.23 of a second ahead of Ward in the 3,200. Manning went from fourth place to first in his final 400 meters of the 3,200.
“Going into it I wanted to be right behind the leaders the whole time so they could break the wind for me,” Manning said. “Then I could just sprint the last 400. It was a really tough race.”
The Wildcats’ 400 relay team of senior Stanley Maradiaga, freshman Michael Valichka, senior Graham Stier and Acker won the race with a time of 43.69 seconds, .34 of a second ahead of runner-up Madison Memorial.
“I’m pretty excited because it’s my first time going to state for track,” Maradiaga said. “It’s incredible.”
Stier teamed with Stubitch, Valichka and Maradiaga to take fourth in the 1,600 relay (3:30.48), 0.05 of a second away from Middelton for the final state berth.
Verona senior Colin Stubitsch placed fourth in the 300 hurdles (41.90), 0.83 of a second away from Reedsburg junior Bryant Yanke for the final state qualifying spot.
Senior Chris Gonzalez placed eighth in the 110 hurdles (18.02).