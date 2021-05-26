The Verona boys track team showed its depth in the hurdles in a Big Eight Conference dual meet against Middleton on Friday, May 21, at Verona Area High School.
The Wildcats swept the top three spots in the 110-meter high hurdles. The dual meet against the Cardinals wasn’t scored, but each conference meet is a chance for Verona boys track coach Joff Pedretti to gauge the talent in the running and field events before the WIAA Division 1 Middleton regional on Monday, June 14.
The Wildcats had three runners compete in the West Allis Hale Distance Night meet on Saturday, May 22, at the West Allis Athletic Complex. The big highlight came from junior Aidan Manning, who won the 1,600-meter run with a time of 4 minutes, 16.98 seconds. Sophomore Blake Oleson took 10th in the 1,600 (4:35.34). The other Verona competitor was sophomore Max Metcalf, who took 26th imn the 3,200 (10:12).
Middleton
Junior Collin Stubitsch won the 110-meter high hurdles (17.82) and 300 intermediate hurdles (43.06) in a conference dual meet against Middleton May 21, in Verona.
The Wildcats swept the top three spots in the 110 hurdles. Chris Gonzales finished second in both the 110 hurdles (18.42) and 300 hurdles (46.44). Caleb Tollefson took third in the 110 hurdles (18.95).
Senior Stanley Maradiaga won the 200-meter dash (23.99) and took second in the 100 (11.91). The Wildcats’ 1,600 relay team of senior Graham Stier, Stubitsch, Malakhi Jayroe and Maradiaga won the race with a time of 3:41.37, 0.35 of a second ahead of the Cardinals.
Senior Ryan Porter finished first in the shot put (40-2) and senior Tyler LaHam won the discus (122-6).
The Wildcats’ 400 relay team of Porter, Matthew Perkins, London Kassner and Achilles Mendes took first with a time of 53.94. Ryan Ochowski finished second in the 3,200 (10:50.79).